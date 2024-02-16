In the 2023 postseason, Jones averaged 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game.

Jonquel Jones, the WNBA's 2021 Most Valuable Player, has officially re-signed with the New York Liberty on a new two-year contract, ensuring her presence on the team as they aim for another championship run.

Jones entered unrestricted free agency this WNBA offseason, sparking widespread speculation about her future. She had expressed her intent to stay with the Liberty, and the team offered her a two-year protected deal earlier this month. The Liberty organization and its fans breathed a collective sigh of relief with the announcement of her official re-signing on Friday, after the terms were finalized by her agent Boris Lelchitski.

“We are overjoyed to welcome back JJ,” Liberty general manager Jonathan Kolb said in a statement, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. “In just one season, she became an indelible part of the Liberty's core identity, on and off-the-court, and keeping her in seafoam was our first priority in open free agency as we continue our championship pursuit in 2024.”

In the 2023 season, Jones was instrumental in leading the Liberty to their first WNBA Finals since 2002. Her statistics from the last season speak volumes. averaging 11.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game during the regular season. In the postseason, she elevated her game to average 16.8 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. In the Commissioner's Cup Championship Game, she secured the MVP title with an impressive performance of 16 points and 15 rebounds against the Las Vegas Aces.

With the Liberty securing 2023 MVP Breanna Stewart, expected to sign a one-year deal, the team retains its core, setting the stage for a strong run in the 2024 season. The Liberty aim to build on their previous success and capture the franchise's first WNBA title, with Jones once again playing a crucial role in their quest for the championship.