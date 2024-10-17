The New York Liberty engaged in a thrilling Game 3 of their WNBA Finals matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday night. New York found themselves down early but they stormed back under the leadership of Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu. Moreover, Ionescu's late-game heroics caught the attention of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic, and others.

The Liberty had possession of the ball when the game was tied 77-77 late in the fourth quarter. With 10 seconds on the clock, Sabrina Ionescu inbounded the ball and quickly received it back to set up for the final shot. Ionescu had Lynx defender Kayla McBride in an iso, and after several seconds of dribbling, she side-stepped McBride and launched a deep three that gave the Liberty the game-sealing lead:

Of course, NBA stars on X (formerly Twitter) could not resist praising Sabrina Ionescu for her clutch moment:

“Cold blood killer,” Kevin Durant posted.

“What a shot,” Luka Doncic commented alongside three fire emojis.

Durant and Doncic were not the only ones to get in on the action:

“OMG!!!!!!!! That was cold-blooded,” Isaiah Thomas commented.

“Wow Sabrina sheesh,” Victor Oladipo added.

“Logo gamer on the road,” Jaren Jackson Jr. commented.

Sabrina Ionescu's shot gave the Liberty a 2-1 WNBA Finals lead over the Lynx. If New York wins Game 3 on Friday, they will win the series.

Ionescu finished the game with 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, and made three of her eight three-point attempts. Meanwhile, Breanna Stewart finished with a game-high 30 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks. She made all 10 of her free throws.

New York is on a mission to win their first franchise title in 2024 after coming up short against the Las Vegas Aces in 2023. With the way the Liberty's stars are playing, they have a strong chance to get it done.