The New York Liberty take on the Minnesota Lynx. Check out our WNBA Finals odds series for our Liberty-Lynx prediction, odds, and pick. Find out how to watch Liberty Lynx.

The New York Liberty weren't technically playing an elimination game on Sunday in Game 2 of the 2024 WNBA Finals, but for all intents and purposes, that's exactly what Game 2 was. The Liberty could not afford to fall behind the Minnesota Lynx two games to none with the next two games being in Minneapolis. If the Liberty failed to bounce back three days after blowing an 18-point lead in a Game 1 overtime loss, it would have been hard to see a path forward for New York.

The Liberty were indeed able to get the Game 2 win they desperately needed, but for a few minutes, they were sweating intensely and wondering if the Lynx were going to punch them in the gut yet again.

As previously noted, Minnesota overcame an 18-point deficit in Game 1 to stun New York. In Game 2, New York built a 17-point lead and seemed to be well on its way to a comfortable win … again. Yet, the Lynx pulled within two at 66-64 midway through the fourth quarter. What added to the sense of looming disaster for the Liberty was that two different baskets New York scored were waved off later — during a break in the action — by replay review. It's bad enough to have baskets waved off right after they go through the net, but these baskets were wiped out at a later point in time. The Liberty had to adjust to the revised scoreboard and handle extra game pressure in addition to what the relentless Lynx were providing.

This time, New York found some backbone down the stretch. Instead of melting down in the final few minutes, the Liberty closed Game 2 with a 14-2 run for an 80-66 win. Betnijah Laney-Hamilton stepped up big for the Liberty with 20 points. Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu combined for 47 shot attempts in Game 1. They made only 14 and were not efficient. In Game 2, they deferred more to their teammates. New York had a more balanced offense. Stewart and Ionescu went 12 for 27, missing only 15 shots compared to the 33 they missed in Game 1. Both stars tried to influence the game in ways other than scoring, and they succeeded. Stewart collected 7 steals, handed out 5 assists, and grabbed 8 rebounds. Ionescu dished out 5 assists and grabbed 4 boards. The Liberty made themselves harder to guard at all five spots on the floor instead of routing the whole offense through two players. Stewart's defense set a tone for the team, and New York's defense was ready in crunch time, unlike Game 1.

If the Lynx are going to answer in Game 3, with the series tied 1-1, it all starts with Napheesa Collier. The star who hit the game-winning shot in Game 1 was held to 16 points in Game 2. The Liberty did not allow Minnesota's offense much of anything. Collier was kept in check, and the Lynx hit just six 3-pointers as a team. Minnesota got to the free throw line only seven times. New York could not have played a much better defensive game. Collier has to solve the New York defense as the series shifts to Minneapolis on Wednesday.

How To Watch Liberty vs Lynx

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN Plus

Why The Liberty Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Liberty have been the better team in this series. They would be up 2-0 if not for their Game 1 collapse. Expect them to do what they have to do. They are the best team in the league, and from a pure betting standpoint, they have been the right side in each of the first two games.

Why The Lynx Can Cover The Spread/Win

The Napheesa Collier factor is the best reason to pick Minnesota. Collier generally has played great games after struggling in previous games. If she does thrive in Game 3, Minnesota should like its chances.

Final Liberty-Lynx Prediction & Pick

Minnesota will likely not fall behind by 17 points this time, but the Liberty are still the team to beat in this series. We've made it clear we're going with New York. There's no reason to back away from that position now.

Final Liberty-Lynx Prediction & Pick: Liberty -1.5