The WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx got underway on Thursday for their best of five series. The series begins on the heels of an announcement that the WNBA playoffs will be restructured in 2025 with the WNBA Finals moving to a best of seven format. But when it comes this current series between the Liberty and the Lynx, the Liberty are glad to have Leonie Fiebich on their side as she set a new WNBA record as per StatMamba.

Leonie Fiebich set the record for most made three-point shots by a rookie in a WNBA Finals game. She shot 5-of-9 from the three-point line in Game 1. Overall, she finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists. It wasn't enough though as the Lynx struck first, 95-93 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the Finals is set for Sunday. With it being a best of five series, the Lynx have temporarily stolen homecourt advantage.

Leonie Fiebich's rookie season with the Liberty

Although Leonie Fiebich was drafted in by the Los Angeles Sparks with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, she did not make her league debut until this season.

The Sparks ended up trading away Fiebich's rights to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Gabby Williams. But she would never suit up for the Sky either. Chicago would then trade her rights to the Liberty in a major four-team trade that included Marina Mabrey going to the Sky, Diamond DeShields going to the Dallas Wings and Michaela Onyenwere going to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty opted to bring Fiebich over this season, but she already had a wealth of professional experience playing overseas.

Fiebich replaced Courtney Vandersloot in the Liberty's starting lineup for the playoffs and has remained there since. She was also named to the WNBA's All-Rookie Team. The German native was also in the running for the Sixth Player of the Year Award.

She appeared in all 40 games for the Liberty, averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists with splits of 47.8 percent shooting from the field, 43.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72 percent shooting from the free-throw line.