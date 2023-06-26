It seemed like the New York Liberty were finally getting back to full strength when Sabrina Ionescu returned to the lineup after missing two games due to injury. The Liberty have still been one of the best teams in the WNBA this season as they've been integrating several new players into the lineup. But the Liberty received some bad news this weekend following the ankle injury to backup center Stefanie Dolson. She's expected to miss weeks and as a result the Liberty dropped under ten available players. To address their roster shortage, the Liberty signed veteran guard Epiphanny Prince to a hardship contract.

This will be Epiphanny Prince's second go-round with the Liberty on a hardship contract this season. She was initially signed to a training camp contract in the offseason but was one of the team's final roster cuts. They brought her back on a hardship contract right after the start of the season as they needed available players but her hardship deal was terminated when Marine Johannes returned from her overseas commitment.

Prince has suited up in three games so far for the Liberty this season. A 14 year veteran and two-time All-Star, Prince holds career averages of 10.9 points per game, 2.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 37.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Prince was part of the 2020 Seattle Storm championship team and has also played for the Chicago Sky and the Las Vegas Aces. This is her second stint with the Liberty after playing there from 2015-2018.