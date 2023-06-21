The New York Liberty are getting a huge piece of their roster back for Friday's matchup with the Atlanta Dream. Sabrina Ionescu, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, will return after being a full participant in practice on Wednesday. Via Myles Ehlrich:

Sabrina Ionescu is a full participant in today’s Liberty practice. With Piph Prince released from her hardship contract, Ionescu is projected to be active for Friday’s game against the Dream. She’s missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. pic.twitter.com/bwFr6J7obN — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) June 21, 2023

Ionescu hasn't played since June 11th in a win over the Dallas Wings. The Liberty went 1-1 without their star guard, who is averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 42% shooting from downtown. New York is certainly living up to expectations early on, sitting at 7-3 through 10 contests.

The former Oregon standout was one of the most hyped players ever coming into the league in 2020 and although injuries did hurt her development at the beginning, Ionescu balled out in 2022 and made her first All-Star team, putting up 17.4 points and career highs of 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Liberty went out and added some serious talent around her this offseason as well, bringing in Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Courtney Vandersloot.

New York also just extended Ionescu last month through 2025 and she's hell-bent on bringing a title to the Barclays Center:

“I'm thankful and honored to be able to represent the New York Liberty for the next couple years,” Ionescu said in a news release. “[Owners] Joe and Clara Wu Tsai, [general manager] Jonathan Kolb and the entire Liberty organization has been nothing short of amazing over my time here, and I'm thrilled to work towards bringing a championship back to New York City.”

Sabrina Ionescu will need to be at her best if the Liberty is going to make a run at a championship.