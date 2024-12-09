New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu marked her 27th birthday in an unconventional way: undergoing thumb surgery. The All-WNBA star had a procedure Friday to stabilize the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in her right thumb, the team confirmed. The surgery, performed by Dr. Steven S. Shin, was successful, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN, and Ionescu has already begun rehabilitation. She is expected to return to on-court activity in approximately four weeks.

The injury, which occurred during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, wasn’t publicly disclosed until after the Liberty’s historic title win over the Minnesota Lynx. Despite the setback, Ionescu played through the injury in the winner-take-all Game 5, contributing in other ways when her shooting hand limited her effectiveness. She shot just 1-for-19 but still managed to grab seven rebounds, record eight assists and secure two steals and one block in the Liberty’s championship-clinching performance.

On Sunday, Ionescu posted a reflective Instagram caption alongside a carousel of photos of herself in a hospital bed, at the Olympics and getting married, among several others, acknowledging the highs and challenges of her 26th year.

Sabrina Ionescu has huge 26th year

“Married my best friend, won a gold medal, and a WNBA championship all in the same year. God is good,” she said in her Instagram caption. “Getting my thumb fixed was quite the bday present.” She expressed gratitude for her inner circle and looked ahead with optimism, adding, “27… Let’s get it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i)

The surgery caps off a huge year for the 2020 No. 1 overall pick. In addition to leading the Liberty to their first WNBA championship, Ionescu earned second-team All-WNBA honors and captured an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in Paris. During the playoffs, she averaged 16.9 points per game, the second-highest on the team.

The injury itself involved a high-grade UCL tear in her right shooting hand, which is located on the inside edge of the thumb near the palm. Such injuries can affect grip and shooting mechanics.

With her thumb on the mend, Ionescu’s focus will be on building off this year’s success and helping the Liberty defend their title in the 2024 season.