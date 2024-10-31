The New York Liberty were able to take home the championship this year after defeating the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Finals, and they did it while one of their key players was injured, according to ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu suffered a high-grade UCL tear on her right, shooting hand during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN on Thursday,” Philippou wrote. “Ionescu, who helped guide the Liberty to their first WNBA championship earlier this month, will be reevaluated in four weeks and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Ionescu struggled from the field in the last few games, and now it makes sense as to why so. In Game 5, Ionescu shot 1-for-19 and 1-for-10 from three, but she was able to impact the game in other ways with eight assists, seven rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Sabrina Ionescu gets real on WNBA Finals victory

Sabrina Ionescu was one of the key factors in helping the Liberty reach their championship dreams, and during the parade, she got real about breaking the drought.

“It's what we do, you know, wanting to come here and continue to chip away and understanding what it is the goals that we want to achieve and there's no other organization that I'd want to do it for so just very thankful,” Ionescu said.

The Liberty were by far the best team in the league this season, and they showed from beginning to end. Last season they fell short in the WNBA Finals against the Las Vegas Aces, and they made sure to handle business this time around. If the team is able to stay intact heading into next season, there's no doubt that they'll be in talks once again to be back in the Finals.