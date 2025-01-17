2024 was a landmark year for women's basketball, as the sport engaged more people than ever before en route to the completion of a historic WNBA media rights deal. Caitlin Clark was undoubtedly the biggest draw in both the college and professional levels. But Sabrina Ionescu also played a major role in pushing the game forward.

The New York Liberty markswoman entered another level of stardom, draining one of the most important shots in league history while helping the franchise win its first championship in October. Several months before achieving that special moment, though, Ionescu made a different kind of history. She battled Golden State Warriors legend Stephen Curry in the inaugural 3-point Challenge at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick impressed fans and inspired so many young female athletes with her notable showing. She fell short versus the greatest shooter of all-time, 29-26, but made a strong statement nevertheless. Will Ionescu look to finish what she started?

Considering the excitement and fierce competition the first battle produced, the NBA plans to proceed with the contest at the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. Festivities take place in the Warriors' Chase Center, making Curry a safe bet to defend his title. Ionescu grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, so many fans are clamoring for her participation as well.

The three-time All-WNBA Second-Team selection just provided a key update without outright announcing her involvement in the 3-point shootout. “Ionescu says she will be in the Bay Area during NBA All-Star weekend (her home town), but did not confirm any activities she could be participating in,” ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on X.

Will the 2025 3-point shootout top last year's?

Although nothing is official, this development is a huge step toward securing a rematch. A significant modification is anticipated. Last spring, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that the plan is to pair Curry with former Warriors Splash Brother Klay Thompson against Sabrina Ionescu and phenom Caitlin Clark. If this quartet of snipers commits to the competition, they will likely steal headlines during Valentine's Day weekend.

An uproar would surely ensue if the 27-year-old guard was sitting on the sidelines at the event. She commanded substantial respect in defeat. Now, she will be even more motivated to triumph. The Association wants to inject new enthusiasm into this three-day period, and this two-versus-two proposal is a potential way to do just that.

There is still time before an official announcement has to be made, but most of the basketball-watching world is expecting to see Ionescu sink buckets in the Chase Center on Feb. 15.