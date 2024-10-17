The New York Liberty are amid an action-packed WNBA Finals series against the Minnesota Lynx. After dropping Game 1, New York stormed back for a home Game 2 win, but Game 3's victory was unlike any other. Sabrina Ionescu made an epic shot to give New York the win, and she revealed the comical response Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry sent her afterward.

Wednesday's night game was tied 77-77 with roughly 10 seconds left in the contest, and Sabrina Ionescu had the ball in her hands for the Liberty. Ionescu hit Lynx defender Kayla McBride with some stalling dribble moves before stepping back for a game-sealing three-pointer.

Stephen Curry initially reacted to Ionescu's shot with a simple social media message. However, Ionescu further revealed another funny message from the Warriors star when asked what the coolest reaction she got was:

“I would say Steph Curry left me a really funny voice memo of him just like screaming into the phone. And that was funny because we just have a great relationship, and he's been a big mentor of mine and obviously through this Finals and just helping me mentally and physically just stay ready and locked in. Excited to go get one more,” Ionescu said, per a video from SportsCenter.

As Sabrina Ionescu mentioned, the Liberty need just one more win over the Lynx to secure a WNBA Finals victory. If New York finishes the job, it would be their first title in franchise history.

The Liberty nearly hoisted the championship trophy in 2023, but they fell short to A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in four games. If Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, and the rest of New York's stars continue their stout effort though, fans will get the chance to witness history.

New York next takes the court against the Lynx on Oct. 18.