New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is set to participate in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, the new 3-on-3 basketball league, despite recovering from thumb surgery. Ionescu, who underwent surgery last month to repair a torn UCL in her right thumb, shared her excitement about returning to the court while acknowledging she isn’t yet at full strength.

“(My recovery) has been a little sped up,” Ionescu said Thursday after Unrivaled practice in Miami, as reported by Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “If I didn’t have this going on, I probably could have taken a little bit more time just rehabbing, letting it heal. But I’m fully cleared by the doctors to be able to play and continue to do my rehab while I’m out here and get live reps.”

Ionescu, who was wearing a black splint during media availability, said that she resumed live-action basketball this week after being cleared by her doctors on Jan. 8. She admitted to feeling “a little rusty” but is optimistic about regaining her rhythm.

“I’m knocking the rust off,” she said.

The Liberty star was the last player to commit to Unrivaled, citing her recovery and scheduling conflicts. Ionescu tore her thumb ligament during Game 4 of the WNBA Finals in October. She emphasized that the league’s willingness to accommodate her schedule played a key role in her decision to participate.

“They’ve been very accommodating knowing that I have obligations I have to be at,” she said. “But I want to be here, fully committed to my teammates and this team.”

Sabrina Ionescu plans to attend NBA All-Star Weekend

One of Ionescu's planned absences will be during NBA All-Star Weekend, set for Feb. 14-16 in her hometown of San Francisco. While Ionescu confirmed she will attend, she declined to share specifics about her involvement in the events.

Unrivaled, founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, and Ionescu’s Liberty teammate Breanna Stewart, aims to provide WNBA players with a domestic offseason alternative to playing overseas. The league features six teams — Laces, Mist, Rose, Lunar Owls, Phantom and Vinyl—and includes other notable players such as Angel Reese, Brittney Griner and Arike Ogunbowale.

Unrivaled’s inaugural season is scheduled to begin Friday in Miami. Ionescu's participation in the league adds to her remarkable 2024, which included winning a gold medal at the Olympics and securing the WNBA championship with the Liberty.