On Friday, New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu wowed the basketball world by setting a new NBA and WNBA 3-Point Contest record. The 25-year-old scored a mind-blowing 37 points in the final round en route to winning the coveted 3-Point Contest trophy. On Saturday night, Sabrina kept her foot on the gas with another set of insane shots during the WNBA All-Star Game.

Even Stephen Curry will be left in awe after seeing Ionescu drain not one, not two, but three conseuctive 4-point shots in the exhibition game:

Sabrina Ionescu drained 3 back-to-back 4-point buckets during the 1st half of the WNBA All-Star Game 🤯pic.twitter.com/u6gTELvcWK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 16, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The WNBA decided to bring back the 4-point shot for the All-Star Game and clearly, Sabrina Ionescu took full advantage of the same. The Liberty guard finished with 18 points on the game to help Team Stweart to a 143-127 win over Team Wilson.

After her record-setting performance in the 3-Point Contest on Friday, Ionescu challenged Steph Curry to a shootout via Twitter. Incidentally, Ionescu shattered Steph's previous 3-Point Contest record of 31 points. Sabrina decided to follow up that wid performance with another shooting showcase in the All-Star Game, which Steph should take notice of again. Curry heaped praise on Ionescu for her 3-Point Contest win, and after her All-Star Game heroics, Steph would be hard pressed not to respond to Sabrina's challenge.

You have to note, though, that this is the greatest shooter of all time we're talking about here. Sabrina Ionescu better be prepared for what she's saking for here because she may have just poked the bear.