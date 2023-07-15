Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry could only utter one word after watching Sabrina Ionescu make history in the 3-Point Contest and break his own record: “Ridiculous.”

It was the perfect word to describe everything that happened, though, and it speaks volumes that it came from Curry himself–unarguably the greatest shooter in NBA history.

Ionescu exploded for 37 points (out of the attainable 40 points) in the final round of the WNBA 3-Point Contest. She missed just two shots in the finale–the first shot and the money ball in the fourth rack–and even went on to drain 20 straight shots in between those misses.

In the process, she set the single-round record for the most points in the 3-Point Contest both in the NBA and WNBA. In the NBA, Curry actually held the record alongside Tyrese Haliburton with 31 each.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sabrina Ionescu naturally earned a ton of praise for her performance, and deservingly so. It's one thing to win the competition, but to do it in such a dominant manner is just unprecedented and, in Stephen Curry's words, “ridiculous.”

It will be hard to beat that record in the years to come. And to be honest, it's hard to see someone surpassing it for a long time (unless the rules of the 3-point Contest change and they give more time and shots to the participants). But as things currently stand, it's safe to assume Ionescu will remain as the queen of the competition for quite a while.

Maybe Stephen Curry can give it a try in next year's NBA All-Star festivities?