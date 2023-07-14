WNBA All-Star weekend is here. After being held in Chicago last season, the league's midseason showcase is back in Las Vegas, the home of the Aces who currently hold the best record in the WNBA. The day before the actual game is played, however, the WNBA will showcase their version of the Skills Challenge as well as their 3-Point Contest. The format for the WNBA Skills Challenge has changed a bit this season while the 3-Point Contest remains largely the same. Here's a quick breakdown on both events.

Skills Challenge: Date, time, how to watch

The WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge will be the first event of the weekend and it will take place on Friday, July 14 at 1 p.m. PT. The event will take place at the Aces homecourt, the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay and can be viewed on ESPN or using the ESPN app.

Participants

This year the Skills Challenge will be made up of four teams. Each team features a pair of teammates from their respective WNBA teams and are as follows:

Team Aces: Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray

Team Dream: Allisha Gray, Cheyenne Parker

Team Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot

Team Wings: Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally

Format

The format for the Skills Challenge has changed this season. The even will consist of two rounds with each team going head to head in various competitions to test their skills. The competitions include agility, dribbling, passing and shooting. The event will be timed. Both players on each team must complete the obstacle course and the two teams with the quickest times will advance to the final round.

Players must be able to complete a chest pass from 25-feet, be able to dribble down court through pylons representing defenders, make a midrange shot, make a corner three-point shot and then complete the course with a dunk or layup at the opposite end of the court. Players move on to the next obstacle after a made shot or three attempts at making the shot.

3-Point Contest: Date, time, how to watch

The WNBA All-Star 3-Point Contest will be the second event held on Friday, July 14. It will be held at the Aces homecourt, the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay and will take place immediately after the Skills Challenge. Viewers can follow along on ESPN or the ESPN app.

Participants

The 3-Point Contest features six of the top three-point shooters in the WNBA this season including the Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington (38.9 percent), New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu (44.6 percent), Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (37.2 percent), Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale (29.8 percent), Seattle Storm's Sami Whitcomb (36.6 percent) and the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young (48 percent).

Format

The WNBA 3-Point Contest will consist of two rounds. Players will have five racks of consisting of five balls each that they will have to get through. Four of the five racks will contain four regular balls worth one point each and one money ball worth two points. The fifth rack will consist of all money balls. Players have the ability to choose where the all money ball rack is placed. The court will also feature two stands that each have one ‘Starry' ball that is worth three points.

Players will have 70 seconds to complete the entire course. The top three scores will advance to the final round.

Be sure to tune in to WNBA All-Star Friday afternoon as a warm-up ahead of Saturday's main event.