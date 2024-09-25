Not only did the New York Liberty defeat the Atlanta Dream 91-82 to move on to the WNBA semifinals, but Sabrina Ionescu put on a clinic. The 26-year-old set a playoff career-high with 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting, as well as nine assists and three steals.

Her performance made fans lose their minds on social media, complete with Diana Taurasi and Caitlin Clark shade.

“She’s the real white mamba,” @jbondwagon said. “She’s playing like Kobe possessed her or something.”

While Taurasi owns the WNBA's “White Mamba” title, Ionescu leading the Liberty through the playoffs could cause a shakeup.

“And that’s what we mean when we say the best guard. Show them how it’s done in the playoffs,” @itstuckeragain said.

“But they will never talk about her on first take. Only one person,” @saye_yodolo said.

“she got Steph Curry in her veins,” @RothyLeak said.

Does Ionescu deserve the same fanfare as Clark and Taurasi?

Sabrina Ionescu must keep proving herself on the Liberty

The WNBA has benefited greatly from Clark's emergence, as the rookie has dazzled fans with her pinpoint shooting and passing. Taurasi, of course, is the league's all-time leading scorer and generally considered the GOAT, so Ionescu has work to do before reaching those heights.

Ionescu, though, added to her legacy Tuesday night, tying the franchise record for points scored in a playoff game in front of a sellout crowd in New York. The Oregon alum has been consistent all season, averaging 18.2 points on 39.4% shooting with 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.

The Liberty bounced back with two straight wins in the best-of-three first-round series against Atlanta after losing 78-67 to the club in the regular-season finale. Ionescu also registered 17 points on 5-of-11 shooting with five rebounds and five assists in Game 1.

New York now awaits its semifinal opponent, which will be the winner of the Las Vegas Aces-Seattle Storm series.