The Tampa Bay Lightning have named defenseman Victor Hedman their captain for the 2024-2025 season, taking the role after Steven Stamkos departed for the Nashville Predators this offseason in free agency.

It is a high honor for Victor Hedman, and a deserved one, as he has been a staple of the Lightning for a long time. He was the logical next choice after Steven Stamkos, who left after being the team's captain from 2014-2024.

The Lightning also announced that forward Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Ryan McDonagh would be alternate captains for the season as well. Nikita Kucherov is another obvious choice, one of the most electrifying offensive players in the league who has been with the franchise for a while. Ryan McDonagh just was traded back to the Lightning from the Predators this offseason, but he spent a long time with the franchise and undoubtedly fits right back into the locker room.

It will be interesting to see if Hedman takes on any new responsibilities when it comes to leadership this season as a result of becoming the captain of the team. That could be seen when speaking to the media, or could be things that happen behind closed doors to help the team.

Lightning have a new look in 2024-2025

Of course, the departure of Stamkos is a significant one. He is a legend of the franchise, but the front office ultimately thought it was time to move on. To offset the departure of Stamkos, the Lightning brought in Jake Guentzel, one of the better wingers in the NHL. He spent many years with the Pittsburgh Penguins and established himself as a high-end player in recent years. He was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes during the middle of last season, and he thrived in his short time there as well.

On paper, Jake Guentzel is slated to play on a line with Kucherov and center Brayden Point. That should be one of the most dangerous lines in the NHL. Kucherov's facilitation skills are a great fit with Guentzel on the opposite wing. The same goes for the power play with Kucherov as a facilitator. Guentzel's shot will be a great threat to any opposing team.

The Lightning are hoping to get back on top in the Eastern Conference after getting dominated in the first round by the Florida Panthers last season. The Guentzel move could very well do that.

It will be on Hedman to keep this team together, because it is very talented on paper.