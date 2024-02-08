Peter Laviolette stressed that Igor Shesterkin is still the No. 1 in New York.

Despite being signed as Igor Shesterkin's backup for 2023-24, two-time Stanley Cup champion Jonathan Quick has stepped up admirably as the Russian goaltender continues to struggle this season.

Quick started his third straight game on Wednesday night, making 18 saves on 19 shots to help the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 at Madison Square Garden.

It was interesting that Blueshirts head coach Peter Laviolette went back to Quick again, especially as Shesterkin was well-rested after the All-Star break, having watched from the bench while Quick and the Rangers beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Monday.

The bench boss confirmed that Shesterkin is still the starter, despite Quick continuing to get more looks between the pipes lately.

“Shesty is our guy,” Laviolette asserted after Wednesday's victory, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. “This was a chance for us to work with him. He can focus on his game and just get really dialed in for a stretch run, stretch push.”

And although the Vezina Trophy winning goaltender isn't playing as much as he would like, he remains confident.

Rangers have strong belief in Igor Shesterkin

“Just to be clear, I’m ready for everything right now and feel great,” Shesterkin told Baugh. “I feel confident.”

Shesterkin also earned high praise from a future Hall-of-Famer despite his struggles.

“He’s the best in the world,” said Jonathan Quick. “I learn so much from just watching him in practice. His work ethic and everything that he brings to the table every day — practice days, game days — it’s impressive.”

New York knows that Igor Shesterkin can turn things around, although Laviolette wouldn't confirm whether or not the 28-year-old would start on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“If the Rangers are going to come close to the heights for which they’re aiming, they’ll likely need Shesterkin to play like a Vezina Trophy-level goalie. The good news for New York is that he’s done that before, winning the award for his 2021-22 campaign,” wrote Baugh.

“The bad news is that he’s been far from that level recently. In January, he had an .863 save percentage — last among goalies who played at least five games during the month. He saved a league-worst 9.37 goals fewer than expected, per Evolving-Hockey.”

Despite all of that, the Blueshirts still have faith in their No. 1 goalie. “Shesty’s going to get back to where he was,” said captain Jacob Trouba.

We'll see if that begins on Friday night at the United Center.