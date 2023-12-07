Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov dropped an Alex Ovechkin reaction after he chimed in on leading the NHL in shots on goal.

Nikita Kucherov mentioned his compatriot Alex Ovechkin when reporters asked him to comment on leading the league in shots on goal, per Splittin' Chiclets.

“Trying to be Ovi.” Kucherov when asked about leading the NHL shots on goal 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q8k8cp56My — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 7, 2023

Nikita Kucherov has been consistent for the Lightning this season

Kucherov's 42 points currently leads the NHL. He leads the Vancouver Canucks' JT Miller by three points as of this writing.

Kucherov's 16 goals rank second in the NHL behind another Canuck, Brock Boeser (18 goals). The Russian star has been the epitome of consistency in the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

Kucherov produced an average of two points per game in his first 14 appearances this season. Kucherov had nine goals and 19 assists in his first 14 games for the Lightning.

Nikita Kucherov's breakthrough moment came on November 24 when he had an incredible six points (two goals, four assists) in an 8-2 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Kucherov's Lightning teammates have also been in the limelight recently.

Defenseman Victor Hedman recorded his 1,00th NHL game after the Lightning shut out the Dallas Stars 4-0 on December 6. Hedman became just the third player in Lightning franchise history after Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos to accomplish the feat.

On the other hand, struggling netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy recorded his first shutout of the season in the same game. His recent struggles aren't shocking considering he underwent offseason surgery. Hopefully, his first shutout will boost his confidence moving forward.

Despite Nikita Kucherov's best efforts, his Lightning have struggled this season. Tampa Bay's 12-10-5 record is good enough for fourth in the Atlantic Division. That's unchartered territory for a team that has made three NHL Stanley Cup Final appearances in the past five seasons.

Hopefully, Kucherov summoning his inner Alex Ovechkin bodes well for the Lightning's fortunes from here on out.