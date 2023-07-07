Pat Maroon won two consecutive Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and after being traded to the Minnesota Wild last week, the fan favorite shared a heartfelt message with his former team.

“Wow, what an amazing four years it has been. Tampa, thank you. I came here not knowing what the future would hold and every second of my time here will forever stick in my memory. My wife Francesca, son Anthony and daughter Goldie will always hold this city in a special place in our hearts,” the 35-year-old wrote on Twitter.

“You will always be home to us. To the Lightning organization, Coaches, the trainers and staff, and to all my teammates, thank you. It was an honor to be part of your team and skate alongside each and every one of you.”

“And most importantly to Bolts Nation. Lifting the Cup up with you guys not just once, but twice, will be something I’ll cherish forever. You are some of the best fans in hockey and I’ll be forever grateful to you for welcoming me here. I had a blast. Thank you.”

Maroon has had an excellent last few seasons; he helped the St. Louis Blues win their only championship in 2019, before winning back-to-back Cups with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. He was also part of the Lightning team that marched all the way to the Finals for the third straight year, before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games.

With the feat, he became one of just 12 players in NHL history to win back-to-back Stanley Cups on different teams, and the first time since Cory Stillman did it in in 2006. When he won his third consecutive ring in 2021, he was the first to do it since the New York Islanders team that won four straight from 1980 to 1983.

With three championships under his belt, Maroon is now off to try and help the Minnesota Wild have the same playoff success that he has had over the last few years.

“Watch out Minny,” Pat Maroon finished, “the Big Rig is pulling into town!”