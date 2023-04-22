Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman has been sorely missed from his team’s lineup after leaving early in Game 1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, but he could return for Game 3 after he was spotted at the morning skate on Saturday.

Hedman took line rushes with D partner Nick Perbix, which is a good sign for his availability on Saturday night, according to TSN’s Chris Johnston.

Victor Hedman is taking part in the #TBLightning morning skate before Game 3. pic.twitter.com/uJ7wefO0Ol — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 22, 2023

Hedman missed most of his team’s 7-3 win over the Leafs in Game 1 after leaving the contest in the first period and not returning. He did not play in Game 2 as Toronto evened the series at one game apiece.

“It’s way too early to tell,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper told reporters about the injury. “This is one of those, ‘Let’s wake up tomorrow and see what’s going on.'”

The Lightning D-core is banged up, with Erik Cernak and Mikey Eyssimont also leaving Tuesday’s contest with injuries and not playing in Game 2.

Cernak’s injury resulted in an elbow from Maple Leafs’ Michael Bunting that cost the latter an ejection and a three-game suspension. Eyssimont left Game 1 following a high hit from Jake McCabe.

Victor Hedman is the most valuable of the three Lightning blueliners; he was a crucial piece of Tampa Bay’s two Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, and was an instrumental part of the team returning to the dance and losing to the Colorado Avalanche last season.

He’s amassed 107 career points in 155 postseason appearances from the backend, and been a steady defensive presence throughout his tenure in Tampa.

It’ll be a huge boost for his club if the Swede can suit up in a pivotal Game 3 as the Lightning look to take a 2-1 lead in a rematch of last year’s opening-round series.