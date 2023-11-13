The Lightning brace for Andrei Vasilevskiy's return after the All-Star goalie got active with the team for the first team since his injury.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have impressively stayed afloat during the first part of the 2023-24 NHL season. The Lightning have a record of 6-5 and sit in the middle of the Atlantic Division rankings. The team has been without the services of All-Star goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. However, the team received good news on his condition following his pre-season injury.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is close to making a return to the Lightning

Vasilevskiy returned to practice for the first time since his September 28th procedure for a lunar disc herniation, per NHL.com. The 29-year-old goalie said he will have a better idea of his return date in roughly two weeks, although, the rumor is he could be back by Thanksgiving.

Tampa Bay has played solid in Vasilevskiy's absence. Jonas Johansson has picked up most of the slack at the goalie position. The 28-year-old is tied for 12th in the NHL in WINS-L-OTL. In addition, Johansson is ranked an impressive second in the league in shutouts.

The Lightning seek to add to their win column after suffering a shutout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Two days before that, Tampa Bay witnessed rookie center Connor Bedard make NHL history in the loss to the Blackhawks.

Tampa Bay is preparing to face the St. Louis Blues in a competitive cross-conference matchup. The Lightning will need to bring their best game, as St. Louis is on a two-game win streak.

Tampa Bay's news on Andrei Vasilevskiy should provide them with a newfound spark as they look to climb the Atlantic Division standings. Once the veteran goalie returns, the Lightning's defense should make a significant jump.