Like a Dragon: Ishin! Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, Story

After eight years of waiting, fans of this series, both new and old, can finally play this spin-off. Continue reading to learn more about Like a Dragon: Ishin!, along with its release date, gameplay, and story.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Release Date: February 2023

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will release on February 2023 for Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox Seris X|S and One, and Steam. This game will be rebuilt from the ground up using the Unreal 4 engine, a first in the series.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! gameplay

A remake of the 2014 game Ryuu ga Gotoku Ishin! (which translates to the English title), Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a third-person action role-playing game. It is a spin-off of the Yakuza games, and as such has mostly the same gameplay mechanics. You will be exploring a lot in this game. Players will have to familiarize themselves with 1860s Japan, as they roam the land solving problems, big and small. There will be shops where players can buy or sell items. Players will also be able to upgrade their equipment, helping them survive more and deal more damage.

As you explore, you will be entering combat a lot. As the game is set in 1860s Japan, the weapons reflect the time period. Your main weapon is a katana, although you can also use your fists, and will also have access to very old and basic firearms. You may also use items in the environment as a means to dispatch your enemies. The trailer, for example, shows your character stuffing what appears to be extremely sour plums into their enemy’s mouth. The Yakuza games are well known for these kinds of executions, and this game implements it well.

There are more exciting things that the player can do in this game that isn’t related to the main storyline. However, we’ll leave that for the player to discover.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! story

The story follows Sakamoto Ryouma, a swordsman who just finished his sword training in Edo. After almost being executed, he is invited by his father figure to help in ending the prevalent class system. This does not end well, as during the planning everyone but Ryouma is heavily or mortally injured. Ryouma now searches for the attacker, joining the Shinsengumi in his hunt for revenge.

If you’re interested to learn more about this game, you may watch the live stream during the RGG Summit 2022. It will happen on the official SEGA twitch channel. The livestream will be at 3:00 AM PT/ 10:00 AM UTC/ 7:00 PM JST.

