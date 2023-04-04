Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Lil Durk is a popular rapper who has released hit songs such as Laugh Now Cry Later, Hanging With Wolves, What Happened To Virgil, Should’ve Ducked, 3 Headed Goat and many more. He is a three-time Grammy Award nominee and an American Music Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Lil Durk’s Net Worth in 2023.

Lil Durk’s Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $8 million

Lil Durk’s net worth in 2023 is $8 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks, was born on October 19th, 1992 in Chicago Illinois. He attended Paul Robeson High School. However, reports claim the rapper dropped out in order to join notorious street gang the Black Disciples. As a result, Lil Durk faced his fair share of legal troubles involving gun-related violations.

Fortunately, Lil Durk instead used his rapping skills as a means of escape. In order to start his career, Lil Durk resorted to online platforms such as MySpace and YouTube.

In 2011, Lil Durk released notable mixtapes such as I’m Still a Hitta and Life Ain’t No Joke, among others. However, it was in 2013 when Lil Durk started to turn some heads. During that year, he released the mixtape Signed to the Streets, which was named the eighth-best mixtape of 2013 by Rolling Stone. After showcasing his potential, it wasn’t long before Lil Durk was signed by Def Jam Records.

In 2015, Lil Durk released his debut studio album called Remember My Name. During the same year, the rapper also dropped his sixth mixtape, 300 Days, 300 Nights, which was headlined by the single My Beyonce. The single would eventually become certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Lil Durk released several more albums including Lil Durk 2x, Signed to the Streets 3, Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, The Voice, The Voice of the Heroes and 7220. In 2020, Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 was headlined by some of Lil Durk’s hit singles like Viral Moment, 3 Headed Goat and Backdoor. The album would go on to sell 500,000 copies. Later that year, The Voice served as Lil Durk’s best-selling album with 735,000 copies sold around the world.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Around the same time, Lil Durk also signed with Alamo Records, which he says earned him a $40 million paycheck.

In a collaboration with Lil Baby, Lil Durk released the album The Voice of the Heroes, his first album to take pole position of the Billboard 200 charts. His following album, 7220, achieved the same feat, plus a nomination for Favorite Hip-Hop Album at the American Music Awards. Lil Durk was nominated for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist that same artist.

Lil Durk has never shied away from collaborating with other established rappers while making a major name for himself in the industry. He famously worked with decorated rapper Drake on hit single Laugh Now Cry Later, a song that earned both Drake and Lil Durk Grammy Award nominations for Best Rap Songs and Best Melodic Rap Performance. Aside from Drake, Lil Durk has also appeared on Kanye West album, Donda, earning him another Grammy Award nomination. Some of the other rappers he has teamed with include DJ Khaled, Cardi B, Young Thug, King Von, Don Tolliver and many others.

Apart from album sales, Lil Durk continues to earn income from his YouTube channel. As of this writing, the rapper currently has over 4.93 million subscribers while collecting over four billion views on the platform. Lil Durk potentially earns $97,000 monthly, according to sources. Furthermore, Lil Durk also earns $100,000 for each of his live shows on that platform.

While Lil Durk has carved out a blossoming career in rapping, he also increased his exposure by trying his hand at acting. In 2016, Lil Durk appeared on the TV series Revolt Sessions. Three years later, Lil Durk portrayed the role of T-Mac in the murder mystery movie Dear Frank. Dear Frank would earn a 7.0 rating out of 10 on IMDB.

But despite vaulting toward crossover stardom at such a young age, Lil Durk still found time to go back to school to finish his high school education. The Grammy Award nominee wants to challenge himself by getting a high school diploma, according to sources, a milestone that was left unfinished during his pre-rapping career.

However, pursuing his high school diploma won’t totally stop Lil Durk from pausing his rapping career. In fact, the rising rapper announced that he is in the process of dropping another album called The Voice 2.0.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lil Durk’s net worth in 2023?