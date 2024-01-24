"So yeah, it’s American history, man.” Part of Lil Wayne's explanation behind the Drake hate says it's American history

In a recent appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Lil Wayne shared his perspective on the criticism Drake often faces, attributing it to colorism. Weezy F. Baby expressed that he believes the hate directed at Drake comes from the fact that he is light-skinned, per Vibe.

“He red, he light-skinned,” Wayne said during the podcast. “That’s just American history. How I know is because I’m not light-skinned. I hated on all light-skinned dudes in school. So yeah, it’s American history, man.”

Wayne's comments highlight the historical issue of colorism within the black community, where individuals with lighter skin tones often face discrimination or resentment from those with darker skin tones. This phenomenon has deep roots in American history, dating back to distinctions between house and field slaves during slavery.

Despite Drake's undeniable commercial success, he has faced a fair share of criticism and trolling on social media. Lil Wayne's perspective sheds light on how societal biases, including colorism, can influence people's perceptions and contribute to the criticism directed at artists.

It's worth noting that Lil Wayne has been supportive of Drake's talent, and his comments in the podcast provide insights into the complexities of societal biases and their impact on individuals, even within the entertainment industry.

In addition to discussing Drake, Lil Wayne also spoke about Nicki Minaj during his appearance on Complex's GOAT Talk in December 2023, where he proclaimed her as the greatest Young Money artist of all time. The discussion underscored the ongoing influence of Young Money artists in the music industry.