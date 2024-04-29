The Festival de Cannes is coming soon, and the jury has been announced.
The jury, chaired by Greta Gerwig, will consist of numerous individuals in the film industry. This includes Ebru Ceylan, Lily Gladstone, Eva Green, Nadine Labaki, Juan Antonio Bayona, Pierfrancisco Favino, Kore-eda Hirokazu, and Omar Sy.
What is their job? They'll award the Palme d'Or to one of the 22 films in the Competition. The winners will be announced on Saturday, May 25, during the closing ceremony broadcast.
About The Festival de Cannes
The Festival de Cannes is the world's most prestigious film gathering. It is a cultural event that is publicized worldwide and involves numerous films from many countries. It was started in 1946 in Cannes, France.
Along with feature films, it's a marketplace where producers and distributors can mingle and potentially work together on new projects.
Beyond that, there's much more to do in the entertainment industry fest.
Cannes jury
You may be familiar with many of the jury's names, and some may not. Here's a quick rundown of who they are and what they're known for.
Greta Gerwig directed Barbie, Lady Bird, and other films. She's the first director in history to top the billion-dollar mark at the box office.
Lily Gladstone is a Native American Oscar nominee for Killers of the Flower Moon, which premiered at Cannes in 2023.
Ebru Ceylan co-wrote Winter Sleep and wrote stories and articles for various art magazines while working on films and other art mediums.
Eva Green received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2007 and starred in Penny Dreadful, Miss Peregrine and the Peculiar Children, Dumbo, and The Three Musketeers.
Nadine Labaki won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2018 for her film Capernaum. Plus, she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Oscar for Best Foreign Film.
Juan Antonio Bayona is a director, producer, and screenwriter. He directed The Impossible, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Society of the Snow.
Pierfrancesco Favino is an Italian actor best known for The Last Kiss, The Traitor, and Naples to New York.
Kore-eda Hirokazu is a Japanese director responsible for The Truth, Broker, and his latest feature, Monster, which won Best Screenplay at the 76th Festival de Cannes.
Omar Sy is an actor and producer who won the César for Best Actor in 2011's The Intouchables. He founded Carrousel Studios production studio with Louis Leterrier and Thomas Benski in 2023.
The 77th Festival de Cannes will run from Tuesday, May 14, through Saturday, May 25. The event features talks, events, experiences, and — obviously — films.
Movies that make it out of Cannes with awards often go on to great success and are sometimes considered classics. According to Indie Wire, previous winners include Pulp Fiction, Parasite, Apocalypse Now, Taxi Driver, The Pianist, Winter Sleep, and numerous others you've probably heard of.
So, with the jury in place, it'll be interesting to see what happens at this year's Festival de Cannes when things get moving next month.