With only date remaining on John Cena's WWE farewell tour, the company has unveiled new merch before Saturday Night's Main Event on Dec. 13.

Now, fans can shop the John Cena Farewell Match collection on WWEShop.com. The gear is all red, white, and blue, which is fitting. Saturday Night's Main Event, where his last match will take place, emanates from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. So, the color scheme makes sense.

In addition to the usual baseball cap, T-shirt, wristbands, and rally towel, WWE will be selling Cena-themed socks that read, “The Last Time is Now.”

The last major new item is a Cena-themed spinner championship replica title belt. It harkens back to Cena's iconic spinner WWE Championship belt. If you want it, it will cost you $649.99. The rest of the collection is priced like normal WWE items. T-shirts are $36.99, and hats are $32.99.

WWE is going all out for John Cena's last match

Cena is just days away from his last WWE match. A tournament was held to determine his last opponent. It has been a grueling tournament, but the final two have emerged.

Gunther just beat Solo Sikoa to advance to the finals. Meanwhile, LA Knight beat Jey Uso via rollup on Monday Night RAW to advance.

Now, they will face during the Dec. 5 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Whoever wins will have just over a week to prepare to face Cena in his last match.

Cena is ending his year-long retirement tour at Saturday Night's Main Event. After this match, he will never compete in a WWE ring again.

In addition to Cena's retirement match, Saturday Night's Main Event will feature showcase matches between main roster and NXT talent. This is Cena's way of giving back to the younger generation and up-and-comers on his way out.