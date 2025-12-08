For the second time in his career, Chad Powers star and creator Glen Powell is a Golden Globe nominee, garnering a nomination in the Hulu football comedy.

Powell earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Male Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy in 2026. This marks his second Golden Globe nomination after Hit Man garnered him a Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.

Congratulations @glenpowell, Golden Globe nominee for Best Male Actor in a Television Series Musical or Comedy! #GoldenGlobes2026 pic.twitter.com/S7bURmv4Ya — Chad Powers (@chadpowershulu) December 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

He will have stiff competition. Powell is going up against Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Jeremy Allen White (The Bear), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building), Seth Rogen (The Studio), and Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building).

Glen Powell's Golden Globe-nominated performance in Chad Powers

Powell and Michael Waldron co-created Chad Powers together, and it is based on Eli Manning's sketch from Eli's Places. In the original sketch, Manning disguised himself under prosthetics to participate in Penn State's walk-on tryouts.

In Powell and Waldron's series, the former plays Russ Holliday, a standout quarterback who ruins his career in a big game. Years later, he attempts to save a struggling Southern football program by disguising himself as Chad Powers.

The first season premiered its first two episodes on Sept. 30, 2025, on Hulu. New episodes would premiere every Wednesday through Oct. 28.

It ends on a cliffhanger, but Hulu recently renewed the series for a second season, so fans will see the story continue in the near future.

Powell is an award-winning actor. While he has never received an Oscar nomination, he has been nominated for several awards, including a Satellite Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Comedy or Musical for Hit Man.

He recently starred in Edgar Wright's adaptation of The Running Man for Paramount. His other recent projects include Anyone but You and Twisters.

Coming up, Powell will star in How to Make a Killing and Ghostwriter. The latter movie was directed by J. J. Abrams and also stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Mackey, and Samuel L. Jackson.