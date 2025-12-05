In only two years with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark has forged a tight bond with coach Stephanie White. Recently, White was able to put Clark's popularity into context, which isn't all that unfamiliar.

On the Bird's Eye View Podcast, White said to Sue Bird that Clark is her own version of Taylor Swift.

“She’s a hard worker because of what she’s been able to accomplish,” White said. “But until you see that there’s no wasted movements, no wasted reps, no wasted anything. You just have such a level of respect for how she goes about her work every day. And understanding the spotlight that she’s on, understanding the weight that she carries because of who she is. I’ve said this before, like she’s literally Taylor Swift 2.0. And that somehow she’s able to compartmentalize and come to the gym and get everything that she has to get done. She’s off doing everything all the time, but when she’s there, she’s working.”

This past year, Clark's season came to an abrupt end as she dealt with groin and hip injuries on and off during the season. Meanwhile, the Fever soldiered on and made it to the WNBA Playoffs. Ultimately, they lost to the eventual champion, the Las Vegas Aces, in the semifinals.

The comparisons between Caitlin Clark and Taylor Swift are well-documented

Since her ascent to popularity from college to the pros, Clark and others have routinely evoked Taylor Swift's name. In part because they share similar attributes in terms of transcendent popularity.

At various moments, Clark and Swift have shared the same space, particularly at Kansas City Chiefs games. Clark is a longtime fan, and Swift is obviously engaged to Travis Kelce.

And according to White, both shared a similar mindset and a diligent approach to their respective craft.