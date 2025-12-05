Ariana Grande and Adam Sandler crossed paths for a wide ranging conversation about acting, transformation, and the unexpected emotional weight in their most memorable characters, per Variety. Grande entered the interview with praise for Sandler’s new role in “Jay Kelly,” but she quickly circled back to the performance that shaped her childhood, Bobby Boucher from The Waterboy. As she explained the connection, the pop star revealed how the film still hits her in a way she cannot shake.

“You’re so incredible in ‘Jay Kelly,’” she told Sandler, before admitting she cried throughout the film. She didn’t just tear up, she fully broke down. That emotion resurfaced when Sandler mentioned Bobby standing alone on the field, a moment that triggered Grande’s own wave of nostalgia and empathy.

Grande reveals how The Waterboy overwhelms her

Grande lit up the moment Sandler referenced her love for the character. “We have to talk about that,” she said, before explaining how his comedic roles carry a deeper truth. She called The Waterboy “gut wrenching,” because Bobby’s quiet yearning for acceptance mirrored something she always felt growing up.

Sandler reminded her she once dressed as Bobby, which made her laugh. “It was during the pandemic,” she said, adding that she barely remembers that stretch of time. But the emotional connection stayed with her. When Sandler described how the orchestra played live during one key scene in “Jay Kelly,” Grande said she felt like she witnessed the moment firsthand. “I feel like I was there. I wasn’t there,” she joked.

Article Continues Below

Ariana Grande & Adam Sandler | Off the Set |

Variety & CNN Actors on Actors pic.twitter.com/Fvw9FkuVoh — Glinda Grande (@GlindaGrande_) December 5, 2025

What made Sandler’s response hit even harder

Sandler told her his children had shown him clips of her talking about Bobby, and he loved how much the character meant to her. He spoke about Bobby with real tenderness, describing the outsider feeling that shaped the role. Grande responded by shutting down any chance of a remake. “Leave perfect things alone,” she said.

Their exchange showed why Grande lost control of her emotions when talking about The Waterboy. Sandler created a character who carried humor and heartbreak at the same time, and Grande connected to both pieces. Her sobbing admission revealed just how deeply a childhood favorite can stay with someone, even after years of starring in her own blockbuster projects.