It has been confirmed that Glen Powell's Chad Powers series is getting a Season 2, and one of its stars, Quentin Plair, is hyped up to see what the character does.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, Not Without Hope, which depicts the story of the boating accident involving NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith (Plair plays the former), Plair (as his character Coach Byrd) discussed the upcoming second season of Chad Powers, which was green-lit right before he gave his thoughts.

“We’ve had a great start to the season. Gone out and beat some really quality teams, playoff quality teams, found a Heisman-caliber quarterback in dual-threat Chad Powers,” Plair praised as Coach Byrd. “He’s a little bit off, but he gets the job done. My hope is that when we get to the end of the season, the games and things that happened on the field matter.”

Chad Powers and the Catfish's playoff odds in Season 2

While the Catfish beat the Ole Miss Rebels earlier in the season in dramatic fashion, they may not make the College Football Playoff. After all, in real life, we just saw No. 11 Notre Dame get bounced out of the playoffs.

Plair, as Coach Byrd, discussed their earlier comeback. His “hope” is that the college football committee honors their head-to-head history, should the Catfish and Rebels finish with the same record.

“The game was settled on the field,” he explained. “Now, if Ole Miss and we end up with the same record at the end of the year, my hope is that the college football committee will honor that head-to-head. Honor that we prepared all week, practiced all week, did film study all week, then met them on the gridiron and came out victorious. Who wins and loses a game doesn’t happen by accident. Work and preparation [are] paramount. Football is a tough sport, a man’s sport. It’s not played on a spreadsheet; it’s played on the field. Get the calculators and math teachers out of football and line it up.”

Expect Chad Powers Season 2 to show the Catfish's journey to the postseason. Perhaps there will be drama with their place in the rankings, especially if Chad's secret gets out.