Her school is rooting for her.

Native American Lily Gladstone was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.

In the film, she stars as Mollie Burkhart in the Martin Scorsese picture. The movie is also up for awards, racking up ten nominations.

Lily Gladstone's high school is holding an Oscar watch party

Regarding awards night, one place where you can expect a watch party is at her old high school, Entertainment Weekly reported in a recent interview with the actress.

First, she keeps in touch with old friends and speaks about her friend, Josh Ryder.

“I never really fully lost touch with my high school classmates, especially Josh Ryder, but it's rekindled our friendship. Nobody can do a better Mike Myers impersonation than Josh,” she said.

She then revealed what they had planned for the Academy Awards at her school.

“But I'm grateful now that Mountlake Terrace High School, class of 2004, they've already planned an Oscars watch party,” the actress revealed. “They're going to do it in our old high school theater. So, I'm glad that theyr'e not going to be disappointed that they won't be seeing me up there.”

Gladstone may have predicted her future. In 2017, she posted an image from high school about who would most likely win an Oscar.

The caption reads, “Well, MTHS class of 2004 — trying my best, got surprisingly close to a nod, 13 years out the gate. You guys called it! Josh, your turn!”

We'll see if Lily Gladstone can bring home the big award and make her high school proud! The Oscars airs Sunday, March 10 at 7 PM EST on ABC.