Twenty years after Freaky Friday first arrived on the big screen, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reunited to talk about their time filming the 2003 Disney comedy movie. Right from the start, Curtis and Lohan thought it was very easy with each other per their New York Times interview. The film, directed by Mark Waters, features Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan in a body-switch situation where the mother and daughter learn about each other’s perspective. Now there might be another one coming.

Both Lohan and Curtis have openly mentioned wanting to do a Freaky Friday sequel. “Jamie and I are both open to that, so we’re leaving it in the hands that be. We would only make something that people would absolutely adore,” Lohan shared.

During their interview, Lohan discussed the drastic stages she was going through as a child actor. She appreciated how Curtis immediately took her under her wing. They developed a bond, and Curtis even went as far as to coaching and comforting Lohan when she was preparing for her first ever on-screen kiss. “I was so nervous to do my first kiss on camera, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it funny so that I wouldn’t stress about it,” said Lohan.