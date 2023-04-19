Lindsay Lohan, Mean Girls star, announced on March 14th that a new addition was coming to her family. She posted a photo on her Instagram with the photo of a onesie that read “coming soon” in script. Now, closer to her expected birth, her pregnancy gets a new update.

Lindsay Lohan is an American actress, singer, and entrepreneur. As a child, she starred in The Parent Trap and Freaky Friday before landing her iconic role as Cady in Mean Girls. When she got older, she continued to act, but also faced personal struggles in the public eye. Despite the controversies surrounding her personal life, Lohan continued to pursue her career in acting and business and even starred in the Netflix Christmas movie Falling For Christmas. She remains a prominent figure in popular culture but recently has made the decision to grow her family.

Last week Lohan visited New York City for work and personal reasons, per TMZ. Lohan met up with her extended family for the first time in a while before she returns home to Dubai to give birth. She, her husband Badar Shammas, and her father planned a small dinner at a restaurant called The Clocktower in Manhattan, but it turned into a family reunion according to TMZ sources. Apparently the last time they reunited was seven years ago. Whether or not they will see each other like this is unclear, but it was nice to see such a heartwarming get together.

Lohan’s due date is unclear, but we know her mother and siblings will be by her side during her labor.