Two of the biggest stars in the world will unite under the banner of Adidas for an upcoming collaboration for one of the hottest sneakers of the last year. Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi will join international reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny as the pair continues their creative efforts at sponsor Adidas. The upcoming release will come in the form of the growingly-popular Adidas Gazelle.

Throughout the last year, both Lionel Messi and Bad Bunny have worked with Adidas to release their own colorways of the brand's most successful silhouettes. Messi has already released multiple Inter Miami-inspired colorways while Bad Bunny had one of the pairs of the year with his “San Juan” Gazelle.

Naturally, the two sides will join forces to create another classic, using the stardom of Lionel Messi on the pitch and the unique style from Bad Bunny. The shoes have yet to receive a hard release date, but we can expect these to drop sometime during November 2024.

Lionel Messi x Bad Bunny x Adidas Gazelle

The Adidas Gazelle has massively grown in popularity over the last two years and while the shoes were originally intended to serve the purpose of an indoor soccer pitch, they've slowly become a must-have staple in everyone's closet. This particular pair will feature a buttery brown suede upper extending through the tongue, toebox, and back heel. We see a lighter cream collar contrasting on the eyelet saddle, Adidas three stripes, and laces. Finally, these will come equipped with a gum outsole, typical of past Gazelle models we've seen.

Finer details reveal the names “Leo” and “Benito” inscribed along the Adidas' three stripes for obvious reasons, as well as a graphic on the insoles and special packaging throughout the box. Hits of light blue are seen on the tongue tab, creating a very balanced and clean colorway as a result.

