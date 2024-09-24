Global icon and Inter Miami CF star Lionel Messi will continue his collaboration with sponsor Adidas in promoting his own signature colorways of the timeless Adidas Samba sneakers. Months ago, we saw Adidas release an Inter Miami-themed Samba for the first installment of Messi's line and now, we'll see yet another fresh colorway come to fruition within the next couple of weeks.

Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Signed to Adidas since 2006, Lionel Messi is one of the few lucky athletes to be signed to a lifetime contract with a brand when he inked a new deal in 2017. With a contract worth over an estimated $1 billion, the sportswear brand is constantly thinking of new ways to integrate the greatest soccer play in the world into their marketing strategies as fashion and footwear change by the seasons.

Originally constructed as a soccer shoe to be worn on the pitch, the Adidas Samba has become a timeless classic in sneaker culture and has made a massive resurgence in fashion over the last few years. Keeping up with the times, Lionel Messi and Adidas will introduce their second signature colorway.

Adidas Samba “Messi”

Lionel Messi's first collaboration with the Adidas Samba came in a Pink/Black Inter Miami CF colorway that released in a two-shoe pack in May 2024. After a popular and hyped release, Adidas is returning with another “Messi” colorway, this one likely inspired by the occasional purple kits of the Argentina National Team.

We see a predominant white base with a light grey toebox and dark gum outsole basing the shoe. The hallmark feature is the dark purple detailing along the three stripes and back heel tab. We see Lionel Messi's personal logo in lime green on the tongue, matching the lime green insoles and accent along the heel. Finally, we see the patented “Samba” inscription in gold to finish the look.

The Adidas Samba “Messi” is set to release October 10, 2024 and will come with a standard price tag of $100. The shoes will release on Adidas as well as Champs in limited quantities, so be sure to secure your pair before these run out.

Will you be scoring these to complete your Adidas Messi collection?