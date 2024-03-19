Argentina's talismanic captain, Lionel Messi, will be sidelined for the upcoming friendly matches after sustaining a hamstring injury during his recent MLS game with Inter Miami. Despite scoring and assisting, Messi had to exit the match against Nashville in the 49th minute due to an injury, forcing him to miss the friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica.
Inter Miami coach Tata Marino confirmed Messi's injury: “He has an overload in his right hamstring. We didn't have to take any kind of risk. We tried to see if he could hold out a little longer, but it was bothering him and so we preferred that he leave the game.”
Fortunately, Messi's absence from the friendlies will not impact Argentina's Copa America or World Cup qualifying campaigns. The Copa America is scheduled to commence on June 20th, with Argentina aiming to defend their title against tough competition. Despite the setback, Messi's leadership and talent will be crucial as they bid to replicate their success from the previous tournament.
Reflecting on their historic victory in 2021, where they triumphed over arch-rivals Brazil, Messi and his teammates are determined to continue their winning streak. Their journey to the final saw them overcome challenges, including a memorable victory against Ecuador and a hard-fought battle against Colombia.
The victory in the Copa America was a symbolic moment for Argentina, inspiring them to clinch the World Cup title in Qatar against France, ending a 36-year drought. With Messi's stellar performance and leadership, Argentina has also tasted success in other competitions, including the UEFA Cup of Champions (Finalissima).
As Messi focuses on his recovery, Argentina remains optimistic about their prospects in upcoming tournaments, banking on their star player to lead them again to glory. Despite the setback, the Albiceleste are confident in their abilities and determined to build on their recent successes under Messi's captaincy.
