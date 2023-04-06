The Detroit Lions, probably better than any team in the NFL, know the cost of making a mistake on draft night. Drafting a player that ends up fizzling out at the next level can be catastrophic when trying to build a contender.

No NFL Draft depicts Detroit’s brutal history at the draft than the 2011 event. The Lions selected tight end Eric Ebron 10th overall that season, and they still catch grief for it to this day.

Ebron, to his credit, did earn Pro Bowl honors in 2018, his final season in Detroit. However, the names the Lions passed over in favor of him include Aaron Donald and Odell Beckham Jr.

The Lions are trying to avoid making a major mistake in this year’s draft. So far under general manager Brad Holmes, they’ve drafted well. Can they do so again in 2023?

If they want to come away with a great draft, there are a few players they should avoid. Here are three of the players the Detroit Lions should avoid at the 2023 NFL Draft.

3) Bryan Bresee, defensive tackle, Clemson

Bresee has fallen hard as the offseason got underway. Once a popular top-10 pick, the Clemson product now hovers around the late first round. He’s even slipped into the early second-round discussion.

The Lions should take note of this fall from grace. Bresee is not a bad player by any means. However, he was never truly dominant during his time with the Tigers. He was never fully healthy, either.

Bresee missed time in 2021 with various injuries, and a kidney infection caused him to miss time in 2022. Detroit did not allow injury history to scare them last season, but they should be a bit more wary this year.

The Lions could use depth along the interior defensive line. It isn’t a pressing need, though. Detroit has rising star Alim McNeill and steady veteran Isaiah Buggs at the position. Those two certainly could hold down the fort for 2023, leaving no need for Bresee.

2) Will Levis, quarterback, Kentucky

There remains a likelihood the Lions draft a quarterback this season. That would be a first under Holmes. However, the Lions should be wary of shopping at the top of the class for this season.

Levis has all the tools to be a longtime starter in the NFL for any given team. However, right now he is a major project for any team that selects him, the Lions included.

Detroit has made it known their goal this season is to challenge for the NFC North division. Taking a player who likely won’t contribute to that goal in 2023 feels counterproductive.

The Lions will have options with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft. Levis should not be among those options if the team wants to maximize their chances of competing for the 2023 season.

1) Michael Mayer, tight end, Notre Dame

And now we come to the elephant in the room. Many NFL mock drafts have linked Mayer and the Lions with the 18th pick. To be fair, the logic does make sense.

The Lions traded TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings this past season. Detroit has not signed a tight end and used a rotation of sorts after the trade with Minnesota.

The thing is, Detroit isn’t exactly hurting at the position. They went 8-2 without Hockenson, and they received serviceable play from Brock Wright, Shane Zylstra, and James Mitchell.

That’s not even mentioning where Mayer fits in Detroit’s offense. The Notre Dame product would not be the team’s top target. Detroit has a receiving corps of Marvin Jones Jr., Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a fully healthy Jameson Williams. Mayer feels like a bit of a wasted pick here.

To be fair, Mayer is a great player and should have a long career in the NFL. However, the Lions have more pressing needs. And Detroit can find a tight end who fits their need in the later rounds.