Which players should the Lions cut?

The Detroit Lions have had a remarkable 2023 NFL season, finishing with a 12-5 record and making it to the NFC Championship Game of the playoffs. Despite this success, the team is now faced with tough decisions as they enter the 2024 offseason. Here, we will discuss three players the Lions must consider trading, in order to strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. These players include Tracy Walker III, James Mitchell, and Levi Onwuzurike. Each of these individuals has made valuable contributions to the team. However, tough roster decisions must be made to ensure the Lions remain competitive in the 2024 season.

Lions' 2023 Season

In 2023, the Detroit Lions secured their first playoff berth since 2016 and clinched their inaugural division title since 1993. The Lions advanced to the Wild Card round, securing their first playoff victory since 1991. Subsequently, a second postseason triumph propelled the Lions to the NFC Championship Game. Regrettably, the team surrendered a 17-point lead and succumbed to a 34-31 defeat against the San Francisco 49ers, concluding their season.

The team benefitted a lot from the consistent performance of quarterback Jared Goff and an improved defensive unit. In addition, they saw the emergence of rookie talents such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, and Jack Campbell. There was also the unwavering leadership of head coach Dan Campbell that helped the Lions showcase their potential as contenders in the NFC.

Nonetheless, their attention now shifts towards the forthcoming offseason. Encouragingly, this may signify the inception of a prolonged period of success for the Lions. Nevertheless, there remains work to be done, including addressing lingering roster needs and navigating impending personnel decisions.

Offseason Considerations

The Lions boast a youthful roster, minimizing the number of high-value veteran contracts ripe for dismissal. Nonetheless, the team may explore the possibility of trading safety Tracy Walker III. He is approaching 30, after all. Despite serving as a veteran leader in the secondary, Walker's role diminished during the 2023 season. Offloading him could yield a considerable cap space relief.

Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike also presents as another trade prospect. He transitioned into a supplementary role within Detroit's talented defensive line. Following a 2022 absence due to a back injury, Onwuzurike featured in only 21 percent of defensive snaps in 2023. His draft pedigree may attract teams seeking defensive line reinforcements.

Although the Lions are unlikely to part ways with core players, they may entertain offers for their late first-round draft pick. With minimal roster deficiencies, Detroit may adopt an assertive approach to address any remaining gaps.

Here we will look at the three cut candidates on the Detroit Lions' roster entering the 2024 NFL offseason.

Tracy Walker III, S

The Lions currently find themselves in a favorable cap situation, with one standout player poised to significantly impact their financial landscape.

Safety Tracy Walker III has been a defensive stalwart since 2018. He earned a three-year, $25 million extension in 2022. However, his role diminished in the recent season. He made only six starts in 17 appearances and struggled in coverage, allowing an opposing passer rating of 117.9. Sure, Walker commands respect in Detroit's locker room. That said, releasing him with a post-June 1 designation would free up $8 million in cap space.

James Mitchell, TE

Should the Lions aim to streamline their salary commitments, tight end James Mitchell emerges as another potential cut candidate. Despite appearing in 29 games over the past two seasons, Mitchell's impact on offense has been limited. Yes, he notched 11 receptions for 113 yards and a touchdown as a rookie. However, he faded into the background with Sam LaPorta's emergence. In 2023, Mitchell played just 15 percent of offensive snaps. Releasing Mitchell would yield a little less than $1 million cap savings for 2024.

Levi Onwuzurike, DL

Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike shares similarities with Mitchell. His potential release hinges on the Lions' urgency to create salary space. The 2021 second-round pick has shown promise but hasn't established himself as a regular contributor. Onwuzurike also missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury and played 10 games this past season without a start. He recorded only five tackles while participating in 21 percent of defensive snaps. Sure, the Lions may prefer Onwuzurike to play out his rookie contract. However, they stand to save $1.8 million by parting ways this offseason if cap constraints become pressing.

Looking Ahead

Decisions surrounding potential Detroit Lions roster cuts loom large. Tracy Walker III, James Mitchell, and Levi Onwuzurike represent critical considerations in the team's quest to navigate salary constraints. They also need to refine their roster and position themselves for success in the 2024 NFL season. Yes, each player's departure would carry its implications. That said, the Lions must balance financial prudence with strategic roster adjustments to optimize their competitiveness in the league.

As the offseason unfolds, the franchise's management faces the delicate task of shaping a roster that reflects its vision and aspirations. With careful deliberation and strategic maneuvers, the Lions aim to chart a course toward sustained success in the seasons to come.