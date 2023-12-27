Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders is 'excited' after the Lions clinch first NFC North title

The Detroit Lions are NFC North champions for the first time in history. The Lions had not previously won their division since the NFC North was established in 2002. For a Lions team that has routinely struggled to win consistently, this is a monumental occasion.

The division crown has the organization and fans excited, including former Lions like Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders. Sanders was a part of the Lions last division-winning team 1993, and two of their three division wins in the Super Bowl era.

Now this Lions team will look to win just their second playoff game in the Super Bowl era. Sanders was also a part of the lone Lions team to win a playoff game in the Super Bowl era back in 1991, when Detroit defeated Dallas to advance to the NFC Championship Game where they lost to Washington. It's been a long wait for Detroit, but they're finally hosting a playoff game once again.

“I'm so excited just like so many Lions fans are,” Sanders said on the Pat McAfee show. “I feel like coming into this season there was great anticipation as to what this team would be. I think they've met those expectations from fans.”

The Lions will now see if they can improve their seeding — and possibly steal the No. 1 seed — over the final two weeks. Detroit faces the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed if they win out and the San Francisco 49ers lose at least game. Either way they get to host a playoff game, with a likely matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle Seahawks if they don't earn the top seed.