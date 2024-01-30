It seemed like everyone was watching the 49ers take on the Lions in the NFC Championship Game.

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers entered the NFC Championship Game with two entirely different storylines. It made for appointment television with a record number of NFL fans tuning in to see the battle.

Almost 57 million people watched the NFC Championship Game. It marks Fox's highest viewership of the game since 2012 and the fourth most-watched non-Super Bowl broadcast in the network's history, via Fox Sports. Viewership was up 19 percent from the NFC Championship Game a year prior.

The 49ers were looking to avenge their loss to the Eagles in last year's NFC decider. With Brock Purdy full healthy, San Francisco wanted to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl and prove the doubters wrong.

Detroit on the other hand was viewed as the underdog. Despite a miraculous season, the Lions are not usually this deep in the playoffs. With an explosive offense, they looked to be a tough match for the NFC favorites.

The Lions came out firing, taking a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. They'd expand that lead to 24-7 heading into halftime. However, the 49ers battled back and scored 27 unanswered points. Detroit would tack on a late touchdown, but San Francisco was able to hold on for a 34-31 victory.

The 49ers will now be headed to the Super Bowl while the Lions look to pick up the pieces and bounce back next year. With both squads having explosive rosters, it may not be the last time they face off in the NFC Championship Game. If so, they're sure to draw even more eyes to what has become a tough matchup for both teams.