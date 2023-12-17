The Detroit Lions have a chance to make franchise history, potentially winning its first NFC North title ever.

The Detroit Lions have a chance to make franchise history in the upcoming days. If the Philadelphia Eagles were to beat the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, the Lions would punch their ticket to the postseason with a surefire playoff berth. They also have the chance to clinch their first-ever NFC North title with a win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16, per Ari Meirov at The 33rd Team.

Head coach Dan Campbell has led this Lions squad to a 10-4 record, making it the fourth time since 1995 that the Lions have secured a record of 10 or more wins. They hold a clear lead in the NFC North race, with the closest competitor being the Vikings at 7-7. It's been a down year for the division and Detroit is taking complete advantage.

Campbell has completely changed what it means to be a Detroit Lion. They're one of the deepest, hard-nosed teams in the NFL and most would work to avoid playing them. This comes after years of being one of the league's laughingstock franchises, with losing records and a playoff drought.

The Lions are true contenders to win the Super Bowl this season, potentially being in the Top 5 of real title threats. They've been a streaky team throughout the season, losing a few games to lower-level opponents, but in January it's usually the best-coached and most prepared teams that win football games. Campbell will be sure to put the Lions in the best position to compete, with both a high-scoring offense and game-wrecking defense on his side.