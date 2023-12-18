As the Lions prepare for a playoff run, Detroit is expecting same major defensive reinforcements

While the Detroit Lions have been on an intense trek to the playoffs, some help on the defensive side of the ball would go a long way. Luckily for the Lions, some defensive reinforcements seem to be on the way.

Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that CJ Gardner-Johnson is slated to be designated to return from IR ahead of Week 16, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Gardner-Johnson has been out since Week 2 after suffering a pectoral injury.

Detroit signed the safety to a one-year, $8 million contract prior to the season. Things didn't get off to the best start, as Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact injury in training camp. However, after a second review, it was revealed his injury wasn't as serious as initially believed.

The same can't be said for Gardner-Johnson's pectoral injury. After playing just one and a half games with the Lions, the majority of Gardner-Johnson's debut with Detroit has been wiped out. However, that doesn't mean the safety can't come back and make an immediate impact.

Before joining the Lions, CJ Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 season with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He set new career-highs with 67 tackles and six interceptions. Over his five-year career, Gardner-Johnson has racked up 241 tackles, 38 passes defended and 11 tackles.

The Lions currently lead the NFC North with their 10-4 record. However, Detroit ranks 18th in pass defense, allowing 225 yards per game through the air.

Gardner-Johnson may not have had the campaign fans were hoping for after he signed. But as the Lions look to close out a historic regular season and make the playoffs, Gardner-Johnson returning will provide a massive boost.