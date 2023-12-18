While the Detroit Lions have been on an intense trek to the playoffs, some help on the defensive side of the ball would go a long way. Luckily for the Lions, some defensive reinforcements seem to be on the way.
Head coach Dan Campbell confirmed that CJ Gardner-Johnson is slated to be designated to return from IR ahead of Week 16, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Gardner-Johnson has been out since Week 2 after suffering a pectoral injury.
Detroit signed the safety to a one-year, $8 million contract prior to the season. Things didn't get off to the best start, as Gardner-Johnson suffered a non-contact injury in training camp. However, after a second review, it was revealed his injury wasn't as serious as initially believed.
The same can't be said for Gardner-Johnson's pectoral injury. After playing just one and a half games with the Lions, the majority of Gardner-Johnson's debut with Detroit has been wiped out. However, that doesn't mean the safety can't come back and make an immediate impact.
Before joining the Lions, CJ Gardner-Johnson spent the 2022 season with the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles. He set new career-highs with 67 tackles and six interceptions. Over his five-year career, Gardner-Johnson has racked up 241 tackles, 38 passes defended and 11 tackles.
The Lions currently lead the NFC North with their 10-4 record. However, Detroit ranks 18th in pass defense, allowing 225 yards per game through the air.
Gardner-Johnson may not have had the campaign fans were hoping for after he signed. But as the Lions look to close out a historic regular season and make the playoffs, Gardner-Johnson returning will provide a massive boost.