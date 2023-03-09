The NFL Combine is officially over, so all the attention is now on the 2023 NFL Draft. Organizations will try to find their next young stars who can be game-changing pieces really soon. The Detroit Lions are in an interesting position with the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft.

In 2022, the Lions finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs by just one game. After a poor 1-6 start, the team had a surprising second half of the season as it went 8-2. Still, it was not enough to extend its season.

Despite missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive year, the promising final stretch of games could be a sign of better things to come for the franchise. Still, the Lions might need to address some issues.

Fortunately for them, they own the No. 6 selection in the draft. This pick came to Detroit thanks to a trade with the Los Angeles Rams involving Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. Based on the team’s needs, one name that emerges as a possibility is Myles Murphy out of Clemson.

With that being said, here is why Myles Murphy is the perfect fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Why Myles Murphy is the perfect fit for the Detroit Lions’ defense

In the 2022 season, Murphy recorded 40 total tackles with 22 being solo with the Clemson Tigers. The defensive end also had two pass breakups and a forced fumble. Most importantly, he had 6.5 sacks across 13 games.

For his performance, he earned First-Team All-ACC honors. This marked the second year in a row that he received an all-conference recognition, earning a second-team nod in 2021.

For his career, he totaled 115 tackles with 61 being solo, five passes defended, five forced fumbles, and 17.5 sacks. Murphy helped the Tigers reach two ACC titles in three seasons, including a College Football Playoff appearance in 2020.

In the CFP Semifinal versus Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes, Murphy had three total tackles with two being solo and a pass breakup. He also had 1.5 tackles for loss, the second-best mark in the game. Although the Tigers would end up losing, the then-true freshman already flashed potential on the big stage.

As for the Lions, they could likely go defense with their first-round pick. Both their passing and rushing defenses finished in the bottom five in yards allowed. As a whole, the 25.1 points allowed per game was the fourth-worst in the league.

If Detroit had a better defense in 2022, things could have gone very differently. Five out of the team’s eight losses were by one score. This means that the Lions could have been higher in the standings, which would likely include a playoff bid.

With one win away from the postseason, Murphy could be what takes Detroit to the next level. Additionally, he would be part of a young defensive core from Dan Campbell’s squad. The Lions already have cornerback Jeff Okudah, who struggled with injuries in his first two pro seasons but started 15 games in 2022.

Most notably, they also have defensive end, Aidan Hutchinson. If Murphy plays alongside the 2022 No. 2 pick, Detroit’s defense could seriously improve, which can come in handy in those close contests it lost this past season.

All things considered, Myles Murphy is the perfect player for the Lions at No. 6 in the 2023 NFL Draft. He would address the team’s needs on defense while also adding to its young core of defenders led by Hutchinson.