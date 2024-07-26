Training camp is underway for the Detroit Lions, and after their extremely successful 2023 campaign, hopes are high for them this upcoming season. Unfortunately, they have already somehow managed to get bit by the injury bug just a few days into training camp, as their kicker Michael Badgley received a crushing injury update on Friday morning that will catch fans' attention.

Badgley suffered a serious leg injury during the Lions practice on Thursday, and it became clear that he was going to need surgery pretty quickly. The injury in question ended up being a torn hamstring, and it was severe enough for Detriot to place him on the injured reserve on Friday, which will end his season before it ever truly began.

Lions need to move quickly to find Michael Badgley replacement

Badgley took over the Lions kicking duties late last season, and he was pretty much lights out for them down the stretch for them. In his four regular season games, he only missed two extra points (4-4 FGM, 13-15 XPM), and in the playoffs, he was a perfect 3-3 on field goals and 11-11 on extra points. After he re-signed with the team this offseason, it seemed like the starting kicker gig was his to lose.

Now, the Lions are going to have to scramble to find his replacement, especially since training camp is already underway. Having someone who can consistently hit their kicks to put points up on the board is crucial, and after it seemed like Detroit found their guy, they got dealt this terrible update. The hope is that Badgley can make a quick and full recovery, but for the Lions, they are going to have to pivot immediately and begin their search for a new guy who can come in and fill the veteran kicker's shoes.