By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Clemson football junior defensive end Myles Murphy will skip the opportunity to face the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel said in a Tuesday report.

The time between his commitment to the Tigers in early 2019 and the opportunity to declare crept up on the junior defensive end much quicker than he could have anticipated, Murphy told ESPN.

“There’s a transition to the next level and next chapter of my life,” Myles Murphy said. “Every big decision that I make, I go back to the family and make it a family and team decision. We all agreed on and thought it was the best decision.”

The heavily-recruited defensive lineman from Hilgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia had a primary and secondary recruiter from four SEC schools, according to 247Sports. The Auburn Tigers threw both running backs coach Cadillac Williams and now-Volunteers defensive line coach Rodney Garner, who played a key role in landing Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown for the Tigers and five-star cornerback Branden Smith for the Georgia Bulldogs, in an attempt to earn a commitment the five-star recruit.

The 6-foot-5-inch lineman lived up to the immense hype and pressure brought upon him by one of the most talented conferences in college football. Myles Murphy earned 40 total tackles, 22 solo, while gaining 6.5 sacks and deflecting two passes in his junior year before declaring for the NFL draft.

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney paid a rare string of compliments to Josh Heupel before the Orange Bowl, calling their up-tempo offense one of the most explosive he had seen in a long time.

“They’ll be a handful, for sure,” Swinney said. “I’m glad we don’t play them this week. Hopefully, we can find a way to make them punt a couple times. They don’t punt very often.”