The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has officially come and gone. Following its conclusion, we now have a much better picture of who stands where when it comes to the NFL Draft in April. While many players improved their draft stock substantially at the Combine, others didn’t fare as well.

While the likes of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith shined at the Combine, there were a few players who didn’t perform as advertised. These players range from potential first-round picks to those later on in the draft, but all of them fell at least a bit as a result of this weekend. Now, these players will need to have strong showings at their pro days and other events to help regain some ground.

Without further ado, here are three players whose NFL Draft stocks plummeted at the Combine.

3. Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Clark Phillips III was one of the better cornerbacks in all of college football last season. He finished the season with six interceptions, with two of them going for pick-sixes. Despite standing at only 5-foot-9 and 184 pounds, Phillips was still a unanimous All-American and helped the Utes win the Pac-12.

However, Phillips’ strong season did not translate well at the Combine. His small measurements weren’t a surprise, but his subpar performance in several drills was surprising. Phillips ran a 4.51 second 40-yard dash with a 1.51 10-yard split and only posted a 33-inch vertical jump, both very low among corners. He did well in the 20-yard shuttle and had the best bench press among corners, but his overall performance was still relatively poor.

After the Combine, Phillips now ranks 78th overall and 13th among corners on PFF’s Big Board. He could still go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but his limitations were on display in Indy.

2. Army EDGE Andre Carter II

It’s important to note that, due to his status as an Army cadet, Andre Carter II was limited at the Combine. Not only did he not run the 40-yard dash, but weight requirements hampered him in other workouts as well. So, it’s understandable why he didn’t have the best performance at the Combine.

That said, many see Carter as a potential first-round pick, but some teams may have reservations after this weekend. Carter placed last among defensive ends in the bench press with only 11 reps, six below every other prospect. However, that’s fair considering he couldn’t bulk up as much as his fellow prospects. What was more surprising was his poor 30-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-1-inch broad jump.

Carter now ranks 52nd overall and 11th among edge defenders on PFF’s Big Board. He already saw a big drop in his production last season, and his poor Combine showing could knock him out of the first round.

1. USC WR Jordan Addison

There was a time where Jordan Addison was arguably the top receiver in the 2023 class. His size, 5-foot-11 and 173 pounds, was always a concern, but his production was impossible to overlook. He had 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns in three college seasons, a prolific career by any metric.

Even with all his production, Addison’s Combine showing left a lot to be desired. While not bad, his 4.49 second 40-yard dash was on the lower end of wideouts, especially smaller ones like him. His 34-inch vertical jump was also a poor showing among his fellow wideouts.

Addison should still be a first-round pick thanks to his insane college career. However, this showing likely knocked him down to the end of the first round rather than the middle.