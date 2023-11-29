The Detroit Lions have opened up the practice window for rookie QB Hendon Hooker to return to practice and come off the NFI list.

The Detroit Lions have designated QB Hendon Hooker to return from the NFI list, according to Ari Meirov.

Hendon Hooker ready to practice after ACL recovery

Hooker, a rookie QB from Tennessee, has yet to see any NFL action. Hooker tore his ACL in his final year at Tennessee, keeping him out of the preseason and regular season for the Lions.

Detroit selected Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Hooker, 25, is an older rookie, and was predicted to potentially be a first-round QB selection before tearing his ACL.

It's unlikely Hooker will see any action this season backing up Jared Goff. While it's possible the Lions don't have anything to play for in Week 17 and decide to rest Goff, it seems more likely that the Lions will be in the hunt for the possible top seed in the NFC should the Philadelphia Eagles slip up over the next few weeks. The Lions currently hold a two-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North race.

Hooker, 25, is an older rookie who dominated in his final year at Tennessee, throwing for over 3,100 yards with 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Hooker was named the 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Hooker will likely compete in practice with veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater for backup duties in Detroit. It seems likely that the Lions would go to the veteran QB should Jared Goff go down with injury, but it's a good sign for Detroit's future that Hooker is ready to get back on the field.

Hendon Hooker could eventually factor into Detroit's long-term plan at QB, as Jared Goff is set to hit free agency in 2025.