Following an exceptional season, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has won the Executive of the Year award from the Pro Football Writers Of America. Holmes, a former North Carolina A&T football player and notable alumnus, joined the team in 2021 as Vice President and General Manager and led the team to a playoff birth this season alongside coach Dan Campbell. His win also marks the first time an executive for the Lions has won the award since its inception in 1993.

Holmes joined the Lions after spending several years with the Rams from 2003-2020. He began as a scout and eventually became the Director of College Scouting. Utilizing his scouting expertise, he successfully added talented college players to bolster the Lion's offense and defense.

Some notable players he drafted include tackle Penei Sewell (2021), defensive lineman Alim McNeill (2021), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (2021), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (2021), linebacker Derrick Barnes (2021), defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (2022), wide receiver Jameson Williams (2022), defensive lineman Josh Paschal (2022), safety Kerby Joseph (2022), linebacker James Houston (2022), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (2023), linebacker Jack Campbell (2023), tight end Sam LaPorta (2023), and defensive back Brian Branch (2023). These players have become the young core of the team and major contributors to the Lion's success.

He also made key veteran additions to the team, securing safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson who was a part of the Eagles's Super Bowl roster last season. He also signed key contributors such as Pro Bowl special team player Jalen Reeves-Maybin, David Montgomery, Cam Sutton, and Graham Glasgow.

Holmes's adept construction of the roster led the Lions to win their first NFC North championship since 1993 and it's first trip to the AFC Championship game since 1991. They look to make the Super Bowl with a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at 6:30 PM EST.