The Detroit Lions failed to make the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2022.

They had a poor start at 1-6, but bounced back by going 8-2 over the next 10 games, entering the Week 18 finale with an outside chance at the postseason. Unfortunately for Detroit, even beating the division-rival Green Bay Packers was not enough due to other results across the league.

After falling short yet of the playoffs again, the Lions’ front office is already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Detroit should have about $15.9 million in cap space to work with in the offseason. With important players such as Jamaal Williams hitting free agency, the Lions could use any help they can get.

An option to increase their cap space even more is waiving some incumbent players. Due to how much money the team could potentially save, not even longtime Lions are safe from the cutting block.

With that being said, here is one player from the Detroit Lions who could be a surprise roster cut during the 2023 offseason.

Lions Surprise Roster Cut: G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

One of the biggest reasons Detroit had such a solid second half to the 2022 season was its offensive line. The unit allowed just 24 sacks throughout the year, the second-best mark in the league. It only trailed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who permitted 22 sacks. While those numbers were impressive, things could have been even better for Detroit if the team had a cleaner bill of health.

One of the most notable absences was Halapoulivaati Vaitai. The guard missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury. For comparison, he appeared and started in 15 games in the 2021 season. In 2020, he only played in 10 games but started in all of them.

Vaitai joined the Lions in the 2020 offseason after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was part of the Super Bowl LII-winning squad, starting in all three playoff games and playing 100% of the offensive snaps in that postseason campaign.

After signing a five-year, $50 million with Detroit, Vaitai was set to be a key piece of the team’s offense. However, in the team’s best season since 2016, he was not part of it, at least on the field.

Because of that, the front office could be considering waiving him this offseason. If Detroit cuts Vaitai, it would save about $6.5 million. It is worth noting that, if waived, other players would represent a larger dent in the Lions’ books. Cutting defensive tackle Michael Brockers would save the Lions $10 million, while waiving edge rusher Romeo Okwara would save $7.5 million.

Based on the cap savings and his injury history, it would not be a surprise to see Brockers playing elsewhere next season. As for Okwara, the team could restructure his deal to save some money.

But with multiple incumbent offensive linemen set to hit free agency, it would be a surprise if the Lions waive Vaitai. Guard/center Evan Brown is one of the main names the team could lose in 2023. However, with the money Detroit could save by waiving him, they might be leaning toward parting ways with Vaitai despite a need at his position.

Detroit could use money freed up by Vaitai’s departure to re-sign its own free agents. Then, the front office could also use one or both of its first-round picks to fill needs along the offensive line, most specifically on the interior.

All things considered, Halapoulivaati Vaitai may end up being a surprising cut for the Lions during the 2023 offseason.