By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Detroit Lions are not going to the NFL playoffs, but that did not stop Dan Campbell and his team from having all the motivation in the world to defeat the Green Bay Packers. For Campbell, beating the Packers and dragging Green Bay by its feet away from a playoff seat was going to be just as sweet. And they did just that by knocking out the Packers at Lambeau Field in a 20-16 victory.

It all comes down to winning and finishing the 2022 NFL season on a positive note for the Lions, who have shown a tremendous improvement in Campbell’s second year as head coach of the franchise. The Lions entered Week 18 of the season with an 8-8 record — a win away from coming away with a record above .500 for the first time since 2017.

The Lions, who defeated the Chicago Bears in their last home game of the season back in Week 17, rode their rushing attack and stout defense to take out Green Bay. Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams rushed 16 times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Goff passed for 224 yards on 23 of 34 completions, and while he was not able to find anyone for a touchdown, he engineered drives that ended with the Lions putting points on the board.

Detroit went just 3-13-1 in Campbell’s first season as head coach of the Lions n 2021 but ended up with more wins than the Packers in 2022. They might also have just put an end to Rodgers’ NFL career — if not his time as the Packers’ starting quarterback.